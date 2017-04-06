BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : April 06, 2017


Up to 70% of in-stream video ad inventory misrepresented as in-banner

Many video ad impressions may be being misrepresented, according to new research from Rocket Fuel.

by Helen Leggatt

There are two main online video ad types - in-stream and in-banner. In-stream ads play in the video player itself and are usually pre-roll, mid-roll, and post-roll. In-banner video ads are banners with ads embedded in them and usually follow standard IAB sizes.

When Rocket Fuel analysed more than 47 billion video impression opportunities categorized as in-stream by a publisher or exchange partner, they found that up to 70% were actually in-banner.

The research also revealed that relying on large player targeting and private marketplace inventory was not an effective strategy for improving the quality of video inventory. While large player size targeting decreased the rate of in-banner ads by just 4%, private marketplace showed a higher than average in-banner rate.

"The industry needs a new video solution for brands," said Randy Wootton, CEO of Rocket Fuel. "We are dealing with a highly non-transparent market where many other video platforms are unable to accurately distinguish an in-banner from an in-stream impression."

Tags: ad inventory, advertising, video ad, video impressions










No Comments

