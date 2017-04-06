Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : April 06, 2017
Up to 70% of in-stream video ad inventory misrepresented as in-banner
Many video ad impressions may be being misrepresented, according to new research from Rocket Fuel.
There are two main online video ad types - in-stream and in-banner. In-stream ads play in the video player itself and are usually pre-roll, mid-roll, and post-roll. In-banner video ads are banners with ads embedded in them and usually follow standard IAB sizes.
When Rocket Fuel analysed more than 47 billion video impression opportunities categorized as in-stream by a publisher or exchange partner, they found that up to 70% were actually in-banner.
The research also revealed that relying on large player targeting and private marketplace inventory was not an effective strategy for improving the quality of video inventory. While large player size targeting decreased the rate of in-banner ads by just 4%, private marketplace showed a higher than average in-banner rate.
"The industry needs a new video solution for brands," said Randy Wootton, CEO of Rocket Fuel. "We are dealing with a highly non-transparent market where many other video platforms are unable to accurately distinguish an in-banner from an in-stream impression."
Tags: ad inventory, advertising, video ad, video impressions
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Data reveals significant global rise in demand for audience data
- UK regional publishers unite to promote brand ad safety benefits
- Study finds trademark infringement increasing
- Expert: How brands can engage with SnapChat
- Mobile Roundup: Ad formats and analysis
- Up to 70% of in-stream video ad inventory misrepresented as in-banner
- Study: 1/3 are carrying credit debt
- Ad Roundup: Releases focus on contact
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers