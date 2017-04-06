Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
Data reveals significant global rise in demand for audience data
Based on its view of the global market, Eyeota's second Annual Index Report found a 66% overall increase in the use of audience data for digital ad campaigns.
Audience data demand and usage increased significantly globally in 2016, found Eyeota's 2016 Annual Index Report, as brands strive to improve ad and content personalization.
Overall, Eyeota found a 66% YoY increase in overall campaigns that implemented an audience data strategy. The most data-hungry sectors - those that spent the most on audience data - were Finance, Electronics & Computers, and Retail. Demographic segments were in most demand with a growing interest in Inferred and Look-Alike segments.
Demand for audience data on mobile continued to rise in 2016 as marketers increasingly look to target consumers on their mobile devices. Eyeota's data shows that mobile campaign spend jumped 2.6X as Retail and Internet & Telecom brands increased their demand for demographic, location-based and ethnic group data segments.
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Data reveals significant global rise in demand for audience data
- UK regional publishers unite to promote brand ad safety benefits
- Study finds trademark infringement increasing
- Expert: How brands can engage with SnapChat
- Mobile Roundup: Ad formats and analysis
- Up to 70% of in-stream video ad inventory misrepresented as in-banner
- Study: 1/3 are carrying credit debt
- Ad Roundup: Releases focus on contact
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers