Data reveals significant global rise in demand for audience data

by Helen Leggatt

Audience data demand and usage increased significantly globally in 2016, found Eyeota's 2016 Annual Index Report, as brands strive to improve ad and content personalization.

Overall, Eyeota found a 66% YoY increase in overall campaigns that implemented an audience data strategy. The most data-hungry sectors - those that spent the most on audience data - were Finance, Electronics & Computers, and Retail. Demographic segments were in most demand with a growing interest in Inferred and Look-Alike segments.

Demand for audience data on mobile continued to rise in 2016 as marketers increasingly look to target consumers on their mobile devices. Eyeota's data shows that mobile campaign spend jumped 2.6X as Retail and Internet & Telecom brands increased their demand for demographic, location-based and ethnic group data segments.

Tags: audience, data, mobile