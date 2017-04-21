Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : April 21, 2017
Consumers more positive about advertising in traditional media
Kantar Media's DIMENSION report reveals that more than half of consumers in the UK believe advertisers are doing a better job of targeting now than they did in the past and also feel significantly more positive about traditional advertising than online formats.
Consumers are bombarded with advertising online so perhaps it's little wonder that they express dislike for the interruptions or distractions. While 33% of consumers in the UK said they dislike be exposed to ads on search engines and online video services, and 30% dislike ads in news and articles online, just 14% said they disliked seeing ads in printed media such as newspapers and magazines.
According to Kantar's report, "Consumers are generally receptive to advertising (with 68% of respondents saying they actively like or accept being advertised to), but over-targeting on digital platforms threatens to undermine brand marketing efforts".
In fact, three-quarters (74%) of those surveyed Kantar said they see the same ads repeatedly, which they find annoying, and 49% said the ads they see are not relevant.
Most ad blocking surveys have shown that, by and large, most consumers are not totally opposed to advertising. Instead, they are frustrated with intrusive and irrelevant advertising that disrupts their online experience.
Tags: advertising, online advertising, research, traditional media
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: Most believe personalization key to success
- Report: Most Amazon sellers looking for new marketplaces
- Study: Finance, saving important to Millenials
- Survey: More consumers want to be paperless
- Survey IDS when customers will share personal data
- Bing: Voice searches for hotels up 343% YoY
- Top 5 tips to take business paperless
- Snap Ads spend rises 593% QoQ
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers