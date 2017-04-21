BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
Consumers more positive about advertising in traditional media

Kantar Media's DIMENSION report reveals that more than half of consumers in the UK believe advertisers are doing a better job of targeting now than they did in the past and also feel significantly more positive about traditional advertising than online formats.

by Helen Leggatt

Consumers are bombarded with advertising online so perhaps it's little wonder that they express dislike for the interruptions or distractions. While 33% of consumers in the UK said they dislike be exposed to ads on search engines and online video services, and 30% dislike ads in news and articles online, just 14% said they disliked seeing ads in printed media such as newspapers and magazines.

According to Kantar's report, "Consumers are generally receptive to advertising (with 68% of respondents saying they actively like or accept being advertised to), but over-targeting on digital platforms threatens to undermine brand marketing efforts".

In fact, three-quarters (74%) of those surveyed Kantar said they see the same ads repeatedly, which they find annoying, and 49% said the ads they see are not relevant.

Most ad blocking surveys have shown that, by and large, most consumers are not totally opposed to advertising. Instead, they are frustrated with intrusive and irrelevant advertising that disrupts their online experience.

