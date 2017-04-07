BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : April 07, 2017


Check out this mobile brand campaign checklist

Using insight from a norms database of over 200 mobile brand effectiveness studies, a new report reveals the ten key elements marketers should consider for mobile creative best practice.

by Helen Leggatt

The report, sponsored by Celtra and conducted by On Device Research, analysed the top 20% of mobile ads in terms of ad recall and purchase intent. It identified ten key elements of mobile creative that the top performing ads adhere to - with most of the top 20% adhering to at least six.

Across On Device Research's entire database of mobile brand effectiveness studies it was found that two-thirds of mobile ads tested adhered to fewer than six of the ten elements.

"These recommendations are rooted in robust quantitative analysis and as such provide a useful checklist for mobile marketers to reference before embarking on a mobile brand campaign," said Alistair Hill, CEO of On Device Research. "If you bear these guidelines in mind, your ad is going to stand a higher than average chance of being noticed and having a positive impact on purchase intent."

The ten elements uncovered are:

- A logo presence on every frame;
- A human presence can engage;
- Product shots;
- Placing branding at the top of the creative (boosts ad recall);
- Caution using dual branding as it can distract and confuse;
- A single clear message beats a text heavy ad overloaded with information;
- Video to grab the user's attention;
- Humor;
- Interactivity to hold the user's attention.

