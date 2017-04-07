Search BizReport
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : April 07, 2017
Check out this mobile brand campaign checklist
Using insight from a norms database of over 200 mobile brand effectiveness studies, a new report reveals the ten key elements marketers should consider for mobile creative best practice.
The report, sponsored by Celtra and conducted by On Device Research, analysed the top 20% of mobile ads in terms of ad recall and purchase intent. It identified ten key elements of mobile creative that the top performing ads adhere to - with most of the top 20% adhering to at least six.
Across On Device Research's entire database of mobile brand effectiveness studies it was found that two-thirds of mobile ads tested adhered to fewer than six of the ten elements.
"These recommendations are rooted in robust quantitative analysis and as such provide a useful checklist for mobile marketers to reference before embarking on a mobile brand campaign," said Alistair Hill, CEO of On Device Research. "If you bear these guidelines in mind, your ad is going to stand a higher than average chance of being noticed and having a positive impact on purchase intent."
The ten elements uncovered are:
- A logo presence on every frame;
- A human presence can engage;
- Product shots;
- Placing branding at the top of the creative (boosts ad recall);
- Caution using dual branding as it can distract and confuse;
- A single clear message beats a text heavy ad overloaded with information;
- Video to grab the user's attention;
- Humor;
- Interactivity to hold the user's attention.
Tags: advertising, brand campaign, creative, marketing, mobile
