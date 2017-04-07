Check out this mobile brand campaign checklist

by Helen Leggatt

The report, sponsored by Celtra and conducted by On Device Research, analysed the top 20% of mobile ads in terms of ad recall and purchase intent. It identified ten key elements of mobile creative that the top performing ads adhere to - with most of the top 20% adhering to at least six.

Across On Device Research's entire database of mobile brand effectiveness studies it was found that two-thirds of mobile ads tested adhered to fewer than six of the ten elements.

"These recommendations are rooted in robust quantitative analysis and as such provide a useful checklist for mobile marketers to reference before embarking on a mobile brand campaign," said Alistair Hill, CEO of On Device Research. "If you bear these guidelines in mind, your ad is going to stand a higher than average chance of being noticed and having a positive impact on purchase intent."

The ten elements uncovered are:

- A logo presence on every frame;

- A human presence can engage;

- Product shots;

- Placing branding at the top of the creative (boosts ad recall);

- Caution using dual branding as it can distract and confuse;

- A single clear message beats a text heavy ad overloaded with information;

- Video to grab the user's attention;

- Humor;

- Interactivity to hold the user's attention.

