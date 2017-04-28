Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
Channel 4 video-on-demand ads address viewer by name
Consumers are used to getting personalized direct mail, email and even digital ads, but thanks to UK broadcaster Channel 4, they are now being addressed by name via the television.
Some may call it creepy, or intrusive, but Josh Krichefski, CEO of MediaCom UK which as worked with client Ronseal to develop one of the first ads, believes the new ad format is "a a hugely exciting development and one that will draw the attention of brands around the globe, as well as other broadcasters".
The ads, which will run on Channel 4's video-on-demand platform, All4, are able to address the television viewer by name both on-screen (in text) and via audio. Currently 15 million people in the UK have signed up to the Channel 4's on-demand service, including half of all 16-to-34s.
"The most attention grabbing word for anyone to hear is without doubt one's own name, so to be able to offer advertisers the chance to speak directly to our millions of viewers is not just unique, but an immensely powerful marketing tool which adds even more value to All 4's increasingly personalized experience," said Channel 4's digital and creative leader, David Amodio.
The first of the ads utilizes both on-screen and audio personalization in a somewhat creepy ad for Alien: Covenant.
Tags: advertising, personalization trends, tv ads
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- What Twitter's roll-out of Periscope ads means for digital brands
- Ad Roundup: Tools to connect shoppers
- Top 3 tips for B2B brands to harness purchasing power
- Channel 4 video-on-demand ads address viewer by name
- IAB: 2016 Internet ad spend breaks records
- Marketers say their role is to collect, not analyze, customer data
- Two-thirds of US, UK consumers worried about how brands use personal data
- Study: Marketers overwhelmed with data
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers