BizReport : : April 28, 2017


Channel 4 video-on-demand ads address viewer by name

Consumers are used to getting personalized direct mail, email and even digital ads, but thanks to UK broadcaster Channel 4, they are now being addressed by name via the television.

by Helen Leggatt

Some may call it creepy, or intrusive, but Josh Krichefski, CEO of MediaCom UK which as worked with client Ronseal to develop one of the first ads, believes the new ad format is "a a hugely exciting development and one that will draw the attention of brands around the globe, as well as other broadcasters".

The ads, which will run on Channel 4's video-on-demand platform, All4, are able to address the television viewer by name both on-screen (in text) and via audio. Currently 15 million people in the UK have signed up to the Channel 4's on-demand service, including half of all 16-to-34s.

"The most attention grabbing word for anyone to hear is without doubt one's own name, so to be able to offer advertisers the chance to speak directly to our millions of viewers is not just unique, but an immensely powerful marketing tool which adds even more value to All 4's increasingly personalized experience," said Channel 4's digital and creative leader, David Amodio.

The first of the ads utilizes both on-screen and audio personalization in a somewhat creepy ad for Alien: Covenant.

Tags: advertising, personalization trends, tv ads










