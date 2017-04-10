BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Internet : April 10, 2017


Brand reputation at risk from poor web hosting

Bad web hosting lead to negative brand perceptions, according to a new survey in the UK from web hosting specialist, Wirehive.

by Helen Leggatt

According to Wirehive's survey of 1,000 consumers in the UK, more than half (57%) would avoid buying from a brand because of downtime on its website. And, according to the survey, being shut out of a website due to bad hosting is not as uncommon as might be expected.

Forty-five percent of consumers reported having been unable to access a website from which they intended to make a purchase, and that was just in the week before the survey was taken.

Wirehive's report, 'The Marketing Cost of Downtime', while somewhat self-serving, warns of the consequences of poor web hosting.

"Marketers appear more conscious of brand reputation and customer experience than their IT counterparts, but few are aware of technology infrastructure underpinning their digital services and the impact of web downtime," said Wirehive in a recent announcement.

"Consumers, and to an extent marketers, take website hosting for granted. It's easy to assume that enjoying an online browsing session or checking out at an e-commerce platform will be plain sailing," said Robert Belgrave, CEO and founder of Wirehive. "Get it right and your customers will have a satisfying experience, while your organisation saves money and face. It's time to change the way brands think about website hosting."

Tags: brand marketing, ecommerce, web hosting, website traffic










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/04/brand-reputation-at-risk-from-poor-web-hosting.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.