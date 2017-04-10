Brand reputation at risk from poor web hosting

by Helen Leggatt

According to Wirehive's survey of 1,000 consumers in the UK, more than half (57%) would avoid buying from a brand because of downtime on its website. And, according to the survey, being shut out of a website due to bad hosting is not as uncommon as might be expected.

Forty-five percent of consumers reported having been unable to access a website from which they intended to make a purchase, and that was just in the week before the survey was taken.

Wirehive's report, 'The Marketing Cost of Downtime', while somewhat self-serving, warns of the consequences of poor web hosting.

"Marketers appear more conscious of brand reputation and customer experience than their IT counterparts, but few are aware of technology infrastructure underpinning their digital services and the impact of web downtime," said Wirehive in a recent announcement.

"Consumers, and to an extent marketers, take website hosting for granted. It's easy to assume that enjoying an online browsing session or checking out at an e-commerce platform will be plain sailing," said Robert Belgrave, CEO and founder of Wirehive. "Get it right and your customers will have a satisfying experience, while your organisation saves money and face. It's time to change the way brands think about website hosting."

Tags: brand marketing, ecommerce, web hosting, website traffic