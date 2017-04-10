Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Internet : April 10, 2017
Brand reputation at risk from poor web hosting
Bad web hosting lead to negative brand perceptions, according to a new survey in the UK from web hosting specialist, Wirehive.
According to Wirehive's survey of 1,000 consumers in the UK, more than half (57%) would avoid buying from a brand because of downtime on its website. And, according to the survey, being shut out of a website due to bad hosting is not as uncommon as might be expected.
Forty-five percent of consumers reported having been unable to access a website from which they intended to make a purchase, and that was just in the week before the survey was taken.
Wirehive's report, 'The Marketing Cost of Downtime', while somewhat self-serving, warns of the consequences of poor web hosting.
"Marketers appear more conscious of brand reputation and customer experience than their IT counterparts, but few are aware of technology infrastructure underpinning their digital services and the impact of web downtime," said Wirehive in a recent announcement.
"Consumers, and to an extent marketers, take website hosting for granted. It's easy to assume that enjoying an online browsing session or checking out at an e-commerce platform will be plain sailing," said Robert Belgrave, CEO and founder of Wirehive. "Get it right and your customers will have a satisfying experience, while your organisation saves money and face. It's time to change the way brands think about website hosting."
Tags: brand marketing, ecommerce, web hosting, website traffic
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- 74% of shoppers will share personal data over free in-store wifi
- IAB UK: Mobile video is fastest-growing ad format
- Study: First impressions key for SMB customers
- Study: Nearly half of execs say they don't understand customers
- Top tips to survive an audit
- GenZ glued to mobile video
- Forecast: VR to hit $7b
- Ad Roundup: Tools to increase connection
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers