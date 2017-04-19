Search BizReport
April 19, 2017

Beauty shoppers active on social
Beauty shoppers active on social
Social media is increasingly where those looking to buy beauty products head for inspiration and advice, according to a new report.
The 'Mobile Makeover Report', from Facebook and Instagram, found that just over four in ten (44%) of those who buy beauty products use Instagram - using the site for inspiration. Meanwhile, a similar proportion use Facebook, but this segment is instead looking for advice.
Furthermore, nearly half (45%) of EMEA beauty shoppers are buying online more than in previous years, and 39% are using social channels for shopping and research more than they did a year ago.
"Today, messages of beauty don't only come from runways and glossy magazine spreads but from peers, networks and influencers," said Amy Cole, head of product marketing for emerging markets in EMEA at Instagram. "The findings from this new report help us get to know today's beauty shopper a little better and show how active and influential the beauty community is on both Instagram and Facebook."
Three-quarters (74%) of beauty video viewers watch 'how-to' videos and are more likely to share their opinions and reviews on Facebook than YouTube. Furthermore, more than two-thirds (69%) of beauty shoppers are active on Facebook on a daily basis. Forty-two percent use Facebook to read reviews, 26% to find out about new products and 25% to find information on beauty products.
On Instagram, beauty shoppers have, on average, 245 followers (2.5X the average), follow 486 or more accounts (4X average) and check their account an average of 21 times each day. Two-thirds (63%) of UK beauty buyers trust brands they can see on Instagram.
Tags: beauty, ecommerce, online shopping, social media
