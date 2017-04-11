BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Ecommerce : April 11, 2017


Apple Pay contactless user numbers to double in 2017

Plastic card payment continues to dominate the contactless payment market but, according to Juniper Research, the growth in mobile and wearables payments will be significant over the next few years.

by Helen Leggatt

By 2021, Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay will have, between them, 500 million virtual wallet clients, with a forecast combined market share of 56%, according to Juniper.

The report, 'Contactless Payments: NFC Handsets, Wearables & Payment Cards 2017-2021', reveals that in the first half of 2017 alone, users of Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay will exceed 100 million.

juniper.png

The biggest challenge facing all three companies is to ensure that infrastructure is in place to allow payments using their systems. Towards the end of last year the proportion of U.S. retailers supporting Apple's payment service was 35%, up from just 4% in 2014.

"We believe that as contactless usage gains traction and consumers/merchants recognize the speed and convenience it offers, then, as in European markets, there will be a further and significant increase in availability at the point-of-sale", said research author Nitin Bhas.

Tags: contactless payment, mobile, payment methods, technology










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/04/apple-pay-contactless-user-numbers-to-double-in-2017.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.