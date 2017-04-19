BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : : April 19, 2017


Affiliate, performance-based marketing not on the curriculum

A recent survey in the UK reveals marketing graduates do not recall being taught about affiliate or performance-based marketing practices, a situation that affilinet's senior marketing manager finds "somewhat concerning".

by Helen Leggatt

Research commissioned by affiliate network affilinet among 1,388 marketing graduates (who graduated since 2014) found three-fifths had "no memory" of being taught about the affiliate sector or performance-based marketing practices.

The reason? A "lack of understanding" among lecturers and professors, found the poll, followed by a hesitance among universities to amend courses to accommodate affiliate strategies (22%), the sector's ever-changing nature (18%), degrees being already overloaded with information (12%), and the area being to difficult to assess knowledge on (10%).

Furthermore, while 41% of the graduates surveyed remembers courses with dedicated affiliate and performance-based marketing modules, most (67%) said the information provided was "outdated and unhelpful".

Of those who had no recall about taught such practices, more than half (52%) said they had gone on to teach themselves due to their career needs, while 22% went on to take relevant courses.

"Whilst it's true that the affiliate sector is still a relatively new and ever-changing industry, the fact that such a high number of British marketers are leaving university without even a basic grasp of what affiliate marketing is is somewhat concerning," said affilinet's senior marketing manager, Sophie Parry-Billings.

"We need to work as an industry to ensure we are educating the next wave of graduates about the industry and the career opportunities it holds."

Tags: affiliate marketing, degree, education, marketing, performance-based marketing, UK, University










