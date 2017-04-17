Search BizReport
Ad Roundup: Upping personalization keys
Ad Roundup: Upping personalization keys
In today's advertising roundup, a trio of releases that focus on personalizing the advertising experience to increase customer engagement.
First, Simulmedia is tapping Oracle Cloud Data to serve ads to consumers based on purchases made in stores. The agreement uses Simulmedia's Performance TV Platform to serve highly targeted video ads to people based on items they've already purchased.
"Bringing Oracle Data Cloud's purchase-based audiences to national television is a defining moment in the transformation of TV to a data-driven, audience targeted business," says Dave Morgan, Founder and CEO of Simulmedia. "By using Simulmedia's VAMOS platform to precision target Oracle audiences on national TV, brands can align their audience strategies across TV and digital and improve the overall ROI of their advertising spend."
Meanwhile, location data hub Blis is partnering with TVTY to serve personalized, location-powered ads to consumers. The ads are personalized based on 'moments' - like sporting events or weather changes, and can even include trending social media keywords.
"When brands place relevant ads in front of consumers when they'll be most receptive to them, they'll see unparalleled ad engagement," said Greg Isbister, CEO of Blis. "And with full integration between the TVTY platform and Blis' technology, new and existing clients can seize the benefits of the Social Trigger Trend Trigger and location-based moment marketing right away."
And CloudCraze has released updates to the CloudCraze Exchange; the updates include contemporary storefronts, enhanced APIs, and the ability to personalized subscriptions and other experiences.
"With every release our goal is to continue to meet and adapt to the shifting needs of the B2B commerce landscape. We've developed Spring '17 to do just that," added Chris Dalton, CEO of CloudCraze. "This release meets growing needs for configuration over code, adding important advancements to customer experiences, new business models and B2B relationship management to transform enterprises' time to revenue. Building off exciting company developments at the beginning of the year, CloudCraze Commerce 4.6 and CloudCraze Exchange set the foundation for continued expansion in 2017 and beyond."
