BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Advertising : April 17, 2017


Ad Roundup: Upping personalization keys

In today's advertising roundup, a trio of releases that focus on personalizing the advertising experience to increase customer engagement.

by Kristina Knight

First, Simulmedia is tapping Oracle Cloud Data to serve ads to consumers based on purchases made in stores. The agreement uses Simulmedia's Performance TV Platform to serve highly targeted video ads to people based on items they've already purchased.

"Bringing Oracle Data Cloud's purchase-based audiences to national television is a defining moment in the transformation of TV to a data-driven, audience targeted business," says Dave Morgan, Founder and CEO of Simulmedia. "By using Simulmedia's VAMOS platform to precision target Oracle audiences on national TV, brands can align their audience strategies across TV and digital and improve the overall ROI of their advertising spend."

Meanwhile, location data hub Blis is partnering with TVTY to serve personalized, location-powered ads to consumers. The ads are personalized based on 'moments' - like sporting events or weather changes, and can even include trending social media keywords.

"When brands place relevant ads in front of consumers when they'll be most receptive to them, they'll see unparalleled ad engagement," said Greg Isbister, CEO of Blis. "And with full integration between the TVTY platform and Blis' technology, new and existing clients can seize the benefits of the Social Trigger Trend Trigger and location-based moment marketing right away."

And CloudCraze has released updates to the CloudCraze Exchange; the updates include contemporary storefronts, enhanced APIs, and the ability to personalized subscriptions and other experiences.

"With every release our goal is to continue to meet and adapt to the shifting needs of the B2B commerce landscape. We've developed Spring '17 to do just that," added Chris Dalton, CEO of CloudCraze. "This release meets growing needs for configuration over code, adding important advancements to customer experiences, new business models and B2B relationship management to transform enterprises' time to revenue. Building off exciting company developments at the beginning of the year, CloudCraze Commerce 4.6 and CloudCraze Exchange set the foundation for continued expansion in 2017 and beyond."

Tags: advertising, advertising tools, Blis, CloudCraze, Simulmedia










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/04/ad-roundup-upping-personalization-keys.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.