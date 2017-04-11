Ad Roundup: Tools to increase connection

by Kristina Knight

Ranker is launching an audience insights platform; the new platform dives deep into customer data to deliver more relevant information about their preferences to marketers. Called Ranker Insights, the platform will utilize data from the site's 40 million unique monthly visitors and 10 million monthly votes.

"Ranker collects over 10 million votes monthly across thousands of granular lists," said Clark Benson, CEO of Ranker. "This scale of 'opinion voting' has built a treasure trove of psychographic 'people who like X also like Y' data, which has been built into our SAAS product, Ranker Insights."

Meanwhile, TravelBird is partnering with DigitalGenius, using artificial intelligence to help travelers have better vacations. Through the partnership, TravelBird bookings will utilize a DigitalGenius AI assistant which should help to streamline the process.

"At TravelBird, we believe that every traveller deserves a wonderful, memorable holiday, and that sometimes, people are in need of guidance on the road," says Symen Jansma, CEO and Founder of TravelBird. "We want to better serve our travellers every day, which means quick response times for traveller queries and personalized service. With our partnership with DigitalGenius, we let computers do what they do best and leave the work involving real human connection to our experts."

And eZanga has launched Anura, a platform geared toward increasing the number of ads viewable to consumers. This should help to increase conversions while decreasing fraud.

"To really understand advertising fraud's impact, advertisers must investigate analytics behind their traffic in order to not lose conversions," said Rich Kahn, CEO and founder of eZanga. "Anura succeeds where other solutions come up short by shining a spotlight on what drives the fraud, where is it coming from and what you need to block it."

