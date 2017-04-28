Ad Roundup: Tools to connect shoppers

by Kristina Knight

First, Dynamic Yield has launched a tool to help merchants convert more mobile traffic; according to Dynamic Yield data only about 12% of shoppers find mobile sites to be convenient for shopping. Their new solution will unite customer profiles across web and mobile sites, offer simpler mobile navigation, and personalized mobile experiences.

"Our research shows that the companies that are able to tackle this massive opportunity are going to be uniquely positioned to grow their market share by accounting for the fundamental shift in customer behavior," said said Liad Agmon, CEO of Dynamic Yield. "By creating tailor made personalization solutions for mobile web, we are enabling the top retailers to gain a comprehensive view of their customers and bring them the type of experience that will turn mobile traffic into mobile purchases."

Meanwhile, Eyeota has partnered with Dun & Bradstreet to deliver more precise B2B targeting; their Eyeota Data Marketplace integrated more than 300 Dun & Bradstreet audience segments to verticals including Finance, Insurance, Tech, and more.

"As marketers continue to look at new approaches to increase sales conversations and drive lead generation, B2B programmatic is emerging as a necessity," said Kevin Tan, CEO and Managing Director, Americas, Eyeota. "Our partnership with Dun & Bradstreet will enable marketers to identify key prospects and reach decision makers with targeted content to help them along the path to purchase. In addition, by improving marketing outreach and engagement strategies for B2B marketers and agencies, we're helping them maximize ROI of their digital ad spend."

And Kepler Group and Thunder had partnered to deliver programmatic creative to digital brands; this will give marketers the ability to better personalize creative campaigns.

"We are excited about what this partnership means for the industry," said Victor Wong, CEO of Thunder. "By integrating these platforms -- Thunder on the creative side, and Kepler on the trafficking, data and media agency side -- we are solving many of the issues associated with multiple ad tech partners, saving marketers an enormous amount of time and resources."

Tags: advertising tools, Dynamic Yield, ecommerce, ecommerce tools, Eyeota, Thunder