Ad Roundup: Releases to up communication factor

by Kristina Knight

First, ClauseMatch and JWG have partnered on a regulatory tech tool; the new offering will help marketers and brands bridge the gap between regulatory documents, obligations, and internal policies.

Evgeny Likhoded, ClauseMatch CEO & Founder said, "Collaborating with one of the most powerful specialists in the market, opens new prospects for our product development. We have a common vision to simplify and streamline the complexity behind regulatory changes. We hope this integration will help to bring a wave of new regulatory solutions and will set an example for other market participants to follow".

Meanwhile, fraud tech platform Midigator and Kount have partnered to help digital merchants prevent fraud. Through the partnership Kount's analysis of digital activity will be combined with Midigator's negative 'friendly' fraud database to better identify fraudulent activity.

"The partnership between Midigator and Kount demonstrates how fraud leaders can join forces to fight fraud and boost sales for eCommerce and mCommerce merchants," said Brad Wiskirchen, CEO of Kount. "This type of collaboration provides merchants with the best opportunity to reduce cost and loss due to fraud, while increasing revenue across the board."

And, Mighty Networks has launched; the new social network is set up to help brands and marketers better connect and engage with interested consumers. The platform uses proprietary algorithms to determine what types of content are relevant to people, and then connects them with brands providing that information.

"Ordinary groups are a terrible way to connect people around a shared interest. They're positively broken if you want to organize collective action," said Mighty Networks Founder & CEO Gina Bianchini. "We're passionate believers in bringing cutting-edge technology to the way people want to meet around their most deeply held interests. Ten years into social networks that continue to reinforce the identities that divide us, we've built Mighty Networks for the interests that bring us together."

Tags: advertising, ClauseMatch, ecommerce, Kount, Mighty Networks