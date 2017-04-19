Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : April 19, 2017
Ad Roundup: Releases for content monetization
In today's advertising roundup, a trio of releases set up to help brands better monetize and deliver relevant content.
First, DNN has released several new Liquid Content channels; as with all Liquid Content channels, these can publish seamlessly across devices and applications.
"As devices and channels proliferate, and as voice search becomes more prominent, marketers need a CMS that can create content once and have it published to any channel. This helps them reach customers wherever they happen to be," said Navin Nagiah, CEO of DNN Software. "A restaurant can use Liquid Content to connect with its hard-to-reach customers; not only can menu items be published to its website and social channels, but the latest specials can determined by posing a question to Alexa."
Meanwhile, Fastly has made a general release of their Fastly Image Optimizer service; the general release means all brands can now access their service to manage and deliver personalized digital experiences. The Image Optimizer allows for real-time customizations, and is mobile-ready.
"Today's leading online brands face the daunting task of keeping pace with their customers' changing expectations," said Chuck Neerdaels, SVP of Engineering at Fastly. "Our Image Optimizer is the latest addition to Fastly's edge cloud platform, which equips online brands with the scalability, control, and advanced capabilities they need to create exceptional customer experiences."
And Share Rocket has launched the MONETIZE, a platform geared toward helping brands monetize social media. The platform allows broadcasters and publishers to sell social campaigns upfront, a first in the space.
"Our clients generate some of the most-engaging content published on social platforms," said Chris Kraft, CEO of Share Rocket. "Over the last three years, we have seen the struggle broadcasters and publishers of all sizes have encountered in trying to monetize their social audiences in a meaningful way. The Share Rocket currency and MONETIZE platform represents the first scalable strategy to directly monetize social media content distribution."
Tags: advertising tools, DNN Software, Fastly, Share Rocket, video advertising, video content
