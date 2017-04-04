Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : April 04, 2017
Ad Roundup: Ecommerce, publishing tools launched
In today's advertising roundup, a trio of releases that should help digital brands and publishers increase the personalization factor for their customers.
First, Monetate has launched a personalization engine with a machine learning core. The Monetate Personalization Engine offers customers a personalized experience using real-time information that heightens the relevance of the visit.
"Personalization impacts the bottom line in a way targeting segments just can't," said Lucinda Duncalfe, CEO of Monetate. "The Engine moves far beyond traditional methods to optimize the experience of each individual customer. Rather than pointing customer segments at experiences, each customer is served the exact right experience for them. It's the rare true win-win: each customer gets the best possible experience and brands get business results."
And Connatix has launched a programmatic syndication platform; the new offering gives publishers the ability to serve content to targeted audiences. Advertisers, meanwhile, have access to a player, video CMS and a publisher network.
"While video today is one of the most popular and widely used forms of advertising for publishers, publishers still often face challenges predicting and meeting programmatic fill rates," said David Kashak, founder and CEO of Connatix. "That's where we step in: Connatix is the fastest growing premium video distribution network, currently ranked #8 in comScore, so publishers can drive substantial revenue from programmatic partners with our platform."
Meanwhile, Avangate has acquired 2Checkout; the move will give their clients access to both subscription and ecommerce management, and global payments options.
"The ability to sell products and services all over the world, both in-country and cross-border, and to use as much or as little of the platform as the client desires, is the driving force behind the combination. The resulting company creates a unique offering in the marketplace, bringing added scale and flexibility that will help merchants further accelerate revenue growth. The acquisition of 2Checkout will enhance Avangate's ability to simplify the complexity of selling products and services globally, whether via one-time purchases or recurring transactions," said Alex Hart, CEO, Avangate.
Tags: ad personalization, advertising, advertising tips, Avangate, Connatix, Monetate
