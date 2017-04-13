Ad Roundup: AI key to new releases

by Kristina Knight

First, SmartRecruiters has launched Recruiting AI, a new platform that uses artificial intelligence to process and interpret recruiting data.

"Tens of thousands of recruiters worldwide miss out on great hires because they're overwhelmed with manual tasks that could easily be automated through AI technologies like ours," explained Kristopher Osborne, Global Talent Acquisition Leader at SmartRecruiters. "By optimizing performance through machine learning, we remove those burdens from recruiters, who can then spend more time actually interacting with candidates and colleagues to make better decisions. What we're really doing is making recruiting more 'human' again."

Meanwhile, Email by EasilyDo, an AI powered app, has released new versions for both Android and iOS; the new versions include the ability to manage multiple accounts in a unified mailbox, alias support, and contact search options (Android v1.1). For iOS, updates include a threaded view, along with updates to the 'snooze' feature.

"We at EasilyDo are constantly working to improve our Email app to deliver on our promise of offering a faster, simpler, and smarter way to communicate. Today's update to both versions for iOS and Android include features that our users requested the most," said Hetal Pandya, Co-Founder and VP Marketing at EasilyDo.

And, Vodafone has released TOBi, an AI-powered chat-bot that bridges the gap between artificial intelligence and human powered customer service.

Neil Blagden, Vodafone UK CS&O Director, said, "If customers have a question or want to raise an issue, we know they don't want to wait. So introducing TOBi is an exciting step forward in giving our customers the quick and seamless service they want. Our ambition is to give our customers the best experience possible: TOBi is another important step in our journey to achieving that ambition."

