Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : April 13, 2017
Ad Roundup: AI key to new releases
In today's advertising roundup, artificial intelligence. AI is key to three new releases and announcements from digital brands.
First, SmartRecruiters has launched Recruiting AI, a new platform that uses artificial intelligence to process and interpret recruiting data.
"Tens of thousands of recruiters worldwide miss out on great hires because they're overwhelmed with manual tasks that could easily be automated through AI technologies like ours," explained Kristopher Osborne, Global Talent Acquisition Leader at SmartRecruiters. "By optimizing performance through machine learning, we remove those burdens from recruiters, who can then spend more time actually interacting with candidates and colleagues to make better decisions. What we're really doing is making recruiting more 'human' again."
Meanwhile, Email by EasilyDo, an AI powered app, has released new versions for both Android and iOS; the new versions include the ability to manage multiple accounts in a unified mailbox, alias support, and contact search options (Android v1.1). For iOS, updates include a threaded view, along with updates to the 'snooze' feature.
"We at EasilyDo are constantly working to improve our Email app to deliver on our promise of offering a faster, simpler, and smarter way to communicate. Today's update to both versions for iOS and Android include features that our users requested the most," said Hetal Pandya, Co-Founder and VP Marketing at EasilyDo.
And, Vodafone has released TOBi, an AI-powered chat-bot that bridges the gap between artificial intelligence and human powered customer service.
Neil Blagden, Vodafone UK CS&O Director, said, "If customers have a question or want to raise an issue, we know they don't want to wait. So introducing TOBi is an exciting step forward in giving our customers the quick and seamless service they want. Our ambition is to give our customers the best experience possible: TOBi is another important step in our journey to achieving that ambition."
Tags: advertising, artificial intelligence, EasilyDo, email marketing, SmartRecruiters, Vodafone
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: Damage to reputation key cybersecurity fears
- Ad Roundup: AI key to new releases
- Expert: Millennials are coming to stores, but paying differently
- 74% of shoppers will share personal data over free in-store wifi
- IAB UK: Mobile video is fastest-growing ad format
- Study: First impressions key for SMB customers
- Study: Nearly half of execs say they don't understand customers
- Top tips to survive an audit
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers