AccorHotels.com launches MoodMatch using Hotel DNA from Travelsify

by Helen Leggatt

Using technology from travel tech startup Travelsify, AccorHotels.com will launch the first phase of implementation of what they are calling "a ground-breaking way of searching, which goes far beyond finding a hotel solely based on destination". Travelers looking to party, chill out, or cosy up with a loved one can let technology search using a mood.

The 'MoodMatch' search uses 'Hotel DNA', the result of Travelsify's analysis of more than 100 million expert and guest comments and reviews posted online about hotels, including those from AccorHotels brands or independent hotels on AccorHotels.com.

Travelsify extracted 34 key Hotel DNA attributes that matter to travelers when booking hotels: cosy, spacious, stylish, bright, gourmet, views, vintage, classic, zen, nightlife, luxury, design, etc. Furthermore, to reflect the cultural variances in hotel perception, Travelsify created Geo-targeted Hotel DNA per country for more relevant data.

"With the launch of MoodMatch, AccorHotels once again proves its capacity to innovate and adapt to the new ways of searching for hotels," said Bruno Chauvat, CEO at Travelsify.

Tags: hotels, search engine, search marketing, travel