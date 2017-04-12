BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
74% of shoppers will share personal data over free in-store wifi

It is well known that consumers are more likely to share basic personal data if they are rewarded and new research from Hughes Europe shows that it's just as true for in-store shoppers on mobile.

by Helen Leggatt

Earlier this year, a Hughes Europe's report revealed that consumers increasingly expect access to wifi when they are shopping, dining out or looking for accommodation. Almost half (46%) of those surveyed said that if faced with a store that offers free wifi and one that wasn't, they would choose the store with free wifi. More than half (53%) believe free wifi should be widely available in stores and 47% think it should be easier to use than current offerings.

A more recent survey by Hughes Europe reveals that three quarters of shoppers would be willing to share basic personal data using in-store wifi if in return they received discounts on products relevant to them.

The details respondents were most willing to share include their name (86%), gender (83%) and email address (69%). However, few consumers were willing to share more detailed information such as monthly expenditure (10%), address (11%) or salary band (15%).

However, the onus is on the retailer to use the channel strategically - 89% of respondents said they worry they will be inundated by unwanted messages when they connect with a retailer's wifi. A further 63% were concerned about their personal details being stolen when they share data in exchange for network access.

"With shoppers willing to share personal data in exchange for offers, it is incumbent on retailers to handle their data correctly on in-store systems that are secure, fast and agile," said Chris O'Dell, VP of Sales and Marketing at Hughes Europe.

