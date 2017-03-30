Search BizReport
BizReport : Search Marketing : March 30, 2017
Younger consumers will share personal data in exchange for more accurate search results
Young consumers are more willing to share personal data with brands providing they get an improved customer experience in return, according to new research commissioned by search specialist Epiphany.
A survey of 2,029 adults in the UK commissioned by Epiphany and conducted by YouGov found more willingness among younger consumers (25-34) to share personal data if it resulted in more accurate search results. Nineteen percent agreed to share, versus just 5% of those aged 55 and over.
The same difference among generations was evident when consumers were asked how they felt about personalized advertising. More than 55% of older consumers said they would prefer it if ads did not target them online compared to 43% of younger consumers.
"For me the research demonstrates the heightened expectations that we all have in terms of what technology can do for us - particularly where it comes to search, personal assistants and personalization. It reveals that more of us are happy to give over some level of personal data in exchange for better experiences or service," said Tom Salmon, managing director of Epiphany.
Tags: marketing, research, search, SERPs
