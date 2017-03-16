Search BizReport
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : March 16, 2017
Visa push to increase mobile payment use
Visa has coupled with ticketing behemoth, StubHub, to introduce discounts and promotions that they hope will encourage more consumers to use mobile payments.
Visa Checkout, the mobile payments solution, now as almost 20 million consumer enrollments, according to Sam Shrauger, senior VP of digital solutions at Visa. However, it seems they need to nudge their users to use the payment system a little more.
To that end, Visa has announced it is working with Stubhub to allow Visa users to purchase tickets using mobile payments through the ticketing mobile app. As an added incentive, consumers that use Visa through the Stubhub app will be eligible for seat upgrades and deals exclusive to Visa users.
"We're always looking for unique and new ways to give our fans the best possible experience - whether that's putting them in the center of the action, or giving them an easier way to pay, like Visa Checkout," said Glenn Lehrman, Global Head of Communications at StubHub. "This is just the beginning of how our two brands will continue cutting-edge collaboration and strive to make exclusive experiences more seamless."
Another recent attempt by Visa to encourage mobile payments has divided opinion. Prototypes of their payment-enabled sunglasses were recently unveiled at the South by Southwest Festival in the U.S., as well as at the Roxy Pro and Quicksilver Pro surf competitions in Australia.
"It ties back to our tagline of everywhere you want to be," said Chris Curtin, chief brand and innovation marketing officer at Visa. "Without it it's hard for us to fulfill our tagline. Our view is we take form factors that you don't expect to be payment-enabled like sunglasses or maybe like a ring and expose to the market that maybe it can be."
Tags: mobile payments, payments, trends
