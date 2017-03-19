'Upbeat' consumers more receptive to online, mobile ad content

by Helen Leggatt

Yahoo's 'Receptivity of Emotions' study involved the gathering of more than 18,000 mood data points via smartphone during a 3-week study of consumers in the U.S. and U.K. supported by qualitative interviews and an online survey.

The results show that both U.S. and U.K. consumers are "upbeat" 46% of the time. The time of day when the most consumers are upbeat was 11am and 2pm, which, says Yahoo, makes these the optimal hours for digital advertising.

When feeling upbeat, consumers were found to be 30% more likely to engage with native video content, 28% more likely to engage with content marketing and 21% more likely to engage with direct marketing.

Furthermore, a consumer's mood affected engagement with digital ads. While 71% of consumers in these four countries would click on or read digital ads if they better reflected what they were doing at the time, two-thirds (67%) would do the same if the ads reflected how they felt.

Yahoo's research is particularly encouraging for mobile marketers. When U.S. and U.K. smartphone users are upbeat they are 15% more likely to immediately follow up on digital advertising on their smartphones than when in other emotional states. Upbeat users are also 25% more likely to say that digital advertising on smartphones provides them with inspiring prompts.

Tags: advertising, emotional engagement, mobile, research