Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : March 19, 2017
'Upbeat' consumers more receptive to online, mobile ad content
Advertisers are familiar with the mantra of reaching the right people, on the right device, at the right time, but what about when consumers are in the right mood? In what Yahoo calls the most comprehensive study ever done on the role of emotions in advertising, it is revealed how consumers' mood affects their response.
Yahoo's 'Receptivity of Emotions' study involved the gathering of more than 18,000 mood data points via smartphone during a 3-week study of consumers in the U.S. and U.K. supported by qualitative interviews and an online survey.
The results show that both U.S. and U.K. consumers are "upbeat" 46% of the time. The time of day when the most consumers are upbeat was 11am and 2pm, which, says Yahoo, makes these the optimal hours for digital advertising.
When feeling upbeat, consumers were found to be 30% more likely to engage with native video content, 28% more likely to engage with content marketing and 21% more likely to engage with direct marketing.
Furthermore, a consumer's mood affected engagement with digital ads. While 71% of consumers in these four countries would click on or read digital ads if they better reflected what they were doing at the time, two-thirds (67%) would do the same if the ads reflected how they felt.
Yahoo's research is particularly encouraging for mobile marketers. When U.S. and U.K. smartphone users are upbeat they are 15% more likely to immediately follow up on digital advertising on their smartphones than when in other emotional states. Upbeat users are also 25% more likely to say that digital advertising on smartphones provides them with inspiring prompts.
Tags: advertising, emotional engagement, mobile, research
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Research warns marketers to consider social media followers' diverse network
- Ad Roundup: Tools for content, collaboration
- Leisure most popular discretionary spending category in UK
- Ad Roundup: Data, ecommerce tools
- Survey: People aren't talking politics at work
- Survey reveals couples' attitudes to gaming
- Top 3 tips for a strong SMB social strategy
- Social marketers refer to their data as 'kludge'
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers