BizReport : Advertising : March 29, 2017


Unilever to up digital spend following display ad trial

The early stages of ongoing research by Unilever has convinced the consumer goods giant to allocate more of its marketing budget to display advertising.

by Helen Leggatt

The first stages of Unilever's research involved digital ads served on mainstream sites, such as the Guardian and Mail Online, over a six-week period. Using i2c's customer insight data ads were targeted at consumers who had shopped at Sainsbury's and purchased one of Unilever's brands under review.

Data from Sainsbury's Nectar loyalty card was used to track both online and offline purchases.

The outcome of the trial was an impressive average ROI of £1.47, or $1.82 U.S. dollars, for every £1 ($1.24) spent. The six-week campaign increased offline as well as online sales.

"We got involved [in the project] because there is an acknowledgement within the business that consumers are shopping online more than ever before and so we wanted to adopt our shopper marketing plan to reflect this shift. Programmatic display seemed a good way to do this," Stuart Jeffrey, Unilever's Shopper Marketing Manager Homecare, told Marketing Week.

"The extra benefit here was that we could see how we were changing purchase intent due to the Nectar card data. That was a big sell. We can now go back to the business to show how the investment is working. We haven't been able to do that to-date to my knowledge."

