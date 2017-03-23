BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : March 23, 2017


Traditional external agency model failing to meet marketers' needs

A need for speed, coupled with closer collaboration, deep sector knowledge and data confidentiality, is driving more and more brands in the U.K. to consider establishing in-house and on-site agencies.

by Helen Leggatt

According to research conducted by ISBA in collaboration with on-site specialist OLIVER , almost half of brands in the UK either have, or are considering, an on-site (45%) or in-house (44%) advertising agency.

The changing nature of the industry has been driven, in part, by external agencies' inability to turn around briefs or make decisions at the speed today's advertisers demand (68%). Speed was less of an issue among brands with on-site and in-house agencies, among which just 8% and 20% respectively cited turnaround speed.

Speed was also the key advantage identified for selecting an on-site agency (86%) followed by improved cost efficiencies (68%), collaboration (64%) and operational control (54%). For in-house agencies the key advantages cited were improved brand expertise (61%), collaboration (52%), operational control (55%) and creative expertise (33%).

"Amid increasing demand for closer collaboration, faster turnaround and more effective integration of the agency into a company's processes, it's clear now that the traditional external agency model cannot meet all of these needs," said Sharon Whale, CEO at OLIVER UK. "Having a unique model of working on-site, which enables you to get to know the ins and outs of the company, is becoming ever more valuable as marketers expectations continue to grow."

The report follows a series of ANA studies in the United States, where 58% of advertisers were shifting towards in-house or on-site in 2013.

