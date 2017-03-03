Top 4 tips to better lead Millennials

by Kristina Knight

Millennials are people, first

"While it is incredibly convenient to treat millennials as an impenetrable monolith, it is important to remember that you are managing a person, not a generation. Focus on the individual in front of you, and the unique strengths and weaknesses they present. Understand that while they might fall within the millennial age range, their behavior may be completely different from that of their peers," said Cornelia Shipley, Leadership Development Strategist.

Make work meaningful

"If the work your company does is not directly related to a cause, find a way to create opportunities for millennials to connect their work to a cause that has meaning to them. Maybe you do this through your reward and recognition program or give them paid time off to support a cause of their choice," said Shipley. "Here is an example, a millennial employee might have expressed interest in eradicating homelessness, but have all of their workplace objectives tied to sales figures. The next time they reach a sales goal, allow them to take a week off to work with Habitat for Humanity or a comparable organization."

Create community

"In alignment with their commitment to social causes, millennials seem to do best in work environments where being in community is important, and collaboration and teamwork are valued. This sense of community, however, is built on individual contribution. Allow your employees to have their distinct voices heard whenever possible," said Shipley.

Make expectations known and clear

"Millennials as a whole have been raised in a culture where they can "have it their way, right away" (Thanks Burger King) and may enter your organization believing they should be on an accelerated career track. It is your responsibility as a leader to communicate the future you see possible for your employees and to create a path with them that meets the business needs first and creates a sense of meaning and contribution for your team," said Shipley. "Statistically speaking, millennials tend to get a bad rap as employees; the truth is they simply require a different model of engagement. Show them that their individual values have a vital and dynamic role in your workplace, and they will reward you with their best work."

