Top 3 tips to improve travel loyalty programs

by Kristina Knight

Use customer data to understand engagement, preferences and behaviors.

"With a data-driven understanding of your member base, you're able to make more informed decisions to deliver the kinds of rewards, earning opportunities and loyalty experiences that resonate with your members," said Jeff Hassman, Executive Vice President & CMO, Excentus.



Make the program simple to use and easy to understand.

"Surveys show that consumers dis-engage from loyalty programs because they're too complex or the rewards aren't valuable. Before you launch, understand and test your program from the consumer's point of view," said Hassman.

Don't forget a strong mobile component.

"So many of today's consumer-to-brand interactions take place on smartphones, mobile devices and apps - it's important for brands to be front-and-center in their customer's lives which means fully optimized mobile websites or easy-to-use mobile apps," said Hassman.

Tags: Excentus, loyalty marketing, loyalty program tips, rewards marketing