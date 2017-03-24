Search BizReport
BizReport : Loyalty Marketing : March 24, 2017
Top 3 tips to improve travel loyalty programs
Upgrading loyalty or rewards programs to include more than store-specific points can be a good building block for brands. According to one recent study, customers are looking for programs that allow for more ways to earn and spend loyalty rewards, which could means it's time for a program upgrade. For brands considering a change, here are three tips.
Use customer data to understand engagement, preferences and behaviors.
"With a data-driven understanding of your member base, you're able to make more informed decisions to deliver the kinds of rewards, earning opportunities and loyalty experiences that resonate with your members," said Jeff Hassman, Executive Vice President & CMO, Excentus.
Make the program simple to use and easy to understand.
"Surveys show that consumers dis-engage from loyalty programs because they're too complex or the rewards aren't valuable. Before you launch, understand and test your program from the consumer's point of view," said Hassman.
Don't forget a strong mobile component.
"So many of today's consumer-to-brand interactions take place on smartphones, mobile devices and apps - it's important for brands to be front-and-center in their customer's lives which means fully optimized mobile websites or easy-to-use mobile apps," said Hassman.
