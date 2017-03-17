Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : March 17, 2017
Top 3 tips to engage during March Madness
March Madness, the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, is underway, and millions of fans are streaming video, tuned to television sets, and reading about their favorite teams. Here are three tips to better engage fans during March Madness.
Start early.
"Many NCAA fans gear up for the tournament before the actual games begin. In fact, during the week prior to the tournament, the top related search on Yahoo was "March Madness 2016 Bracket." That means advertisers have an opportunity to use high-impact display advertising, such as homepage takeovers that align with NCAA content, early on to reach fans as they get ready to fill out their brackets. Then focus on extending your campaign with ads that are integrated within the game experience," said Kathy Kayse, VP of Sales Strategy & Solutions, Yahoo.
Lean in to search ads.
"Tournament fans are gearing up for the game by searching for snack ideas, food delivery options and new sports apparel. These search trends are great indicators that CPG, QSR and retail brands can win big during the games. Marketers can drive awareness and purchases by retargeting passionate fans with effective search ads," said Kayse.
Multi-screen campaigns win.
"Sports fans are extremely dedicated and follow the action across multiple devices. When fans consume tournament content via their mobile devices, they're also highly engaged. In fact, tournament dates represented the highest volume of app sessions for both Yahoo Fantasy Sports and Yahoo Sports during the first half of the year. Marketers have a chance to extend their campaign messaging across mobile apps using targeted native and native video ads to maximize this engagement and ensure they are reaching sports fans across screens," said Kayse.
Tags: advertising, march madness advertising, sports advertising, sports marketing, Yahoo
Tweet
