Top 3 tips for a strong SMB social strategy

Kristina: Are we in a strong economy for small business growth currently?

David Pachter, Co-Founder, JumpCrew: Yes, the world is quickly changing and preferences are evolving. People are spending more time at home and money on experiences, with most transactions taking place within a 10-mile radius from home. As the big box stores struggle to connect locally, a window of opportunity exists for businesses to fill the community's needs.

Kristina: Social media use isn't new, by any means, but it seems that more small businesses are turning to social media. What is driving this growth?

David: Businesses have long relied on word-of-mouth referrals as their primary way attract new clients, and today this still works. However, these conversations are taking place on social networks, and businesses realize that they need to have a great social presence to convert these conversations into customers.



Kristina: What do SMBs need to know about social media before diving in?

David: That effective social media marketing for a business or brand is a lot different and harder than having a personal Facebook or Twitter. They need to know more about their audience and their interests. They also need to know what they would like to accomplish and have a realistic plan to be successful.

Kristina: What are your top 3 tips for a sound social media strategy?

David: Know your audience and their interests

Know when they're online

Optimize your blend of content - social media curation vs. self-promotion ratio- 80/20 is a good standard.

Kristina: What does JumpCrew offer to SMB's and how do you differ from your competitors?

David: JumpCrew offers SMB's the ability to afford a great social media program - Our product leverages our own collaboration software to provide a professional team for less cost than employing a person. We leverage big-data insights to create more effective campaigns and technology to streamline communication with our clients. We maximize a busy executive's creative contributions without disrupting their day.

