Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : March 28, 2017
Top 3 benefits for ecommerce success
Ecommerce continues to be a solid part of the strategy for small retailers, whether in the format of a stand-alone store or as part of a bigger marketplace like Amazon or Etsy. Here are three benefits for retailers in ecommerce.
The low-touch nature of ecommerce
"Online shoppers are largely self-servicing in comparison to brick-and-mortar shoppers, who require significant labor resources at every step of the buying experience. In ecommerce, sales are done automatically by a website, books are kept and currency exchanges hands most of the time without intervention, and most returns and exchanges can be more-or-less automated. Add to that the lack of real estate costs and overhead and labor are significantly smaller concerns," said Aron Hsiao, Head of Communications, Terapeak.
Worth of mouth
"Everyone wants it, and it's not necessarily easy to get given the amount of competition, but when an SMB or a brand "goes viral," growth can be astronomical and rapid as the whole world beats down a path to your door. It doesn't happen to everyone, but with hard work it's possible--and nothing similar exists in brick-and-mortar sales, which are always a slog," said Hsiao.
Lower risk
"Onsite liability and workplace safety aren't a concern, inventory can be managed on a just-in-time or arbitrage basis, and so on. Along with this goes the convenience factor--you can do much of the work from just about anywhere you can carry a laptop, no need to make sure that the store gets opened at 8:00 am or to drive in the snow to get there," said Hsiao.
Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce tips, mcommerce tips, mobile marketing, Terapeak
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Report: Post-purchase contact key for future engagement
- Ad Roundup: Customer-focused releases
- UK retailers need to improve returns process
- Shoppers want more in-store tech
- Resolving customer issues quickly leads to greater brand loyalty
- Top 3 benefits for ecommerce success
- Research reveals extent of secondary revenue generation among UK retailers
- Report: Bot attempting to steal gift cards
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers