Top 3 benefits for ecommerce success

by Kristina Knight

The low-touch nature of ecommerce

"Online shoppers are largely self-servicing in comparison to brick-and-mortar shoppers, who require significant labor resources at every step of the buying experience. In ecommerce, sales are done automatically by a website, books are kept and currency exchanges hands most of the time without intervention, and most returns and exchanges can be more-or-less automated. Add to that the lack of real estate costs and overhead and labor are significantly smaller concerns," said Aron Hsiao, Head of Communications, Terapeak.



Worth of mouth

"Everyone wants it, and it's not necessarily easy to get given the amount of competition, but when an SMB or a brand "goes viral," growth can be astronomical and rapid as the whole world beats down a path to your door. It doesn't happen to everyone, but with hard work it's possible--and nothing similar exists in brick-and-mortar sales, which are always a slog," said Hsiao.



Lower risk

"Onsite liability and workplace safety aren't a concern, inventory can be managed on a just-in-time or arbitrage basis, and so on. Along with this goes the convenience factor--you can do much of the work from just about anywhere you can carry a laptop, no need to make sure that the store gets opened at 8:00 am or to drive in the snow to get there," said Hsiao.

