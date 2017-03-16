Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Research : March 16, 2017
Top 2 tips to survive tax season
Tax season is here, and that has many small businesses sweating - Are the receipts in order? What about payroll taxes? What happens if there is an audit? Here are two tips to help SMBs prep for and survive tax season.
Deductions - 38% of SMB owners ask about deductions during tax season
"Deductions are once again the hottest ticket item this year. People want to know what the can save on and what they can write off. Most common tax deduction request? All about pets. From horses to pet food, vet bills and doggy daycare, plenty of people have tax questions about their pets. Second up, plastic surgery. So if you have a pet, or an upcoming surgery, talk to your accountant before taking deductions," writes Xero.
Accountants Can Advise - 90% of SMB accountants consider themselves advisors for their clients
"That means going beyond valuable number crunching and including more strategic consultancy services. As strategic advisors, 77% of respondents find that they increase communications with their clients leading up to tax season. More than half (55%) said they speak with clients at least once a month. Nearly 70% of respondents said they are regularly consulted as part of major business making decisions, and feel that they are responsible for educating their clients on industry trends," writes Xero.
Tags: small business tips, SMB tax tips, tax season tips, Xero
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Expert: How Amazon could have prevented the S3 outage
- How to use sports to reach shoppers
- Top 2 tips to survive tax season
- Visa push to increase mobile payment use
- Study: Bringing sense of touch to mobile ads raises awareness, recall
- Ad Roundup: Data key for new releases
- 46% of UK consumers rank shopping experience as 'average'
- Forecast: Ad growth to slow this year
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers