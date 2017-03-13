Thinkbox: 94% of video ads viewed on live television

by Helen Leggatt

Thinkbox's analysis suggests that the vast majority of video ad viewing in the UK is via live television - a channel that some may tout as having had its day. With households boasting a plethora of alternative devices and platforms on which to watch television content, it may surprise some that live television still garners so much attention.

According to Thinkbox's figures, released last week, the average person in the UK watched 20 minutes of video advertising a day in 2016. Live television accounted for 93.8% of that viewing (up from 74.8% in 2015), while YouTube boasted just 0.7% and 'other online video', including Facebook, made up 5.2%.

Television's proportion of video viewing is made up of live TV (60%), playback TV (10.8%) and broadcaster video-on-demand (3.9%).

Furthermore, 86% of TV is watched live (standard TV on a TV set). However, this is the average figure for all UK households but 40% of households do not own a digital television recorder. In those that do, 82% of TV on a TV set was watched live.

However, what Thinkbox's figures do not include, is ad recall. While watching live TV on a TV set has been taken to mean that everyone watching is also glued to the video ads, is that really the case? How many are tuning out during the ads, and instead turning to their mobile devices to browse, catch up on social media, or Tweet about the show they are watching?

Maybe some research results from Twitter themselves, conducted in conjunction with Canvs, a firm that measures emotional reactions on social media, and global media agency Starcom, can go some way to answering that question.

In fact, the findings go against the notion that viewers distracted by social media, or in this case specifically, Twitter, are not receptive to advertising. Specifically, when a high percentage of Tweets about a show contain emotional content and reactions, viewers are 48% more likely to recall an ad than those who watched shows that prompted less emotional response.

The research also revealed that those who used Twitter while watching a television show were 62% more likely to recall the brands who advertised during the show than those not using Twitter. That goes for both those who are actively Tweeting and those just following along.

