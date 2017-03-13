Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : March 13, 2017
Thinkbox: 94% of video ads viewed on live television
According to new research from Thinkbox, the marketing body for commercial television in the UK, live television accounts for the major chunk of video ad viewing.
Thinkbox's analysis suggests that the vast majority of video ad viewing in the UK is via live television - a channel that some may tout as having had its day. With households boasting a plethora of alternative devices and platforms on which to watch television content, it may surprise some that live television still garners so much attention.
According to Thinkbox's figures, released last week, the average person in the UK watched 20 minutes of video advertising a day in 2016. Live television accounted for 93.8% of that viewing (up from 74.8% in 2015), while YouTube boasted just 0.7% and 'other online video', including Facebook, made up 5.2%.
Television's proportion of video viewing is made up of live TV (60%), playback TV (10.8%) and broadcaster video-on-demand (3.9%).
Furthermore, 86% of TV is watched live (standard TV on a TV set). However, this is the average figure for all UK households but 40% of households do not own a digital television recorder. In those that do, 82% of TV on a TV set was watched live.
However, what Thinkbox's figures do not include, is ad recall. While watching live TV on a TV set has been taken to mean that everyone watching is also glued to the video ads, is that really the case? How many are tuning out during the ads, and instead turning to their mobile devices to browse, catch up on social media, or Tweet about the show they are watching?
Maybe some research results from Twitter themselves, conducted in conjunction with Canvs, a firm that measures emotional reactions on social media, and global media agency Starcom, can go some way to answering that question.
In fact, the findings go against the notion that viewers distracted by social media, or in this case specifically, Twitter, are not receptive to advertising. Specifically, when a high percentage of Tweets about a show contain emotional content and reactions, viewers are 48% more likely to recall an ad than those who watched shows that prompted less emotional response.
The research also revealed that those who used Twitter while watching a television show were 62% more likely to recall the brands who advertised during the show than those not using Twitter. That goes for both those who are actively Tweeting and those just following along.
Tags: advertising, television, TV, video ads
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Report reveals decline in highly satisfied digital banking customers
- 24% of U.S. SMBs not using social media marketing
- Business leaders cite digitization as reason to more closely align sales, marketing functions
- Healthy future for fitness wearables
- Survey finds women wait to go into business
- Thinkbox: 94% of video ads viewed on live television
- Expert: 3 key trends for video in 2017
- Expert: Look to wearables for new ad options
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers