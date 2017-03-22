More brands building relationships with bloggers

by Helen Leggatt

In their third annual Global Bloggers Survey, Bloggers Required/TAMBA reveal that integrity among bloggers is strengthening. While 50% of bloggers said they expect to earn a living from blogging, the vast majority (77%) said that a financial incentive or benefit "would not distract them from their niche or commitment to their audience".

During the past year, more bloggers have become adept at monetizing blogs, and some of the newest kids on the block have attracted the greatest audiences. According to the survey (conducted at the end of 2016) the average income from blogging is just US$1,738 per year.

However, as blogging's global reach creates a new generation of influencers, now is the time for marketers to establish relationships with bloggers. One in five of all bloggers say that they respond to all PR pitches, indicating their willingness to work with PRs. Yet, only 9 % say that all the pitches they receive are well tailored and interesting and less (8%) use pitches as a source of inspiration.

Forty-six percent said they use sources other than a PR pitch, social media or traditional news for inspiration. "This", says Kay Hammond, CEO, TAMBA, shows that there is immense reliance on the PRs but that there is still vast opportunity for marketing and communication professionals to work alongside content creators to generate meaningful conversations, drive awareness and impact audience behavior".

