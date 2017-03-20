Search BizReport
BizReport : Trends & Ideas : March 20, 2017
Survey reveals couples' attitudes to gaming
While the general assumption is that more men than women are gamers, but the statistics say otherwise. But when two gamers are in a relationship, does gaming get in the way?
In 2015, Pew Research found that half of adult in America play video games on a regular basis and that 60% - including those who play games - assume gaming is a mainly male activity. However, Pew's survey found that gaming is as popular among women (48%) as it is among men (50%). The main difference is that men are more likely to self-identify as "gamers" than women.
However, according to new research from VoucherCodesPro, there are significant differences in the way men and women experience gaming. VoucherCodesPro conducted a survey among 2,198 people who self-identified as gamers and who are aged 18 and in a relationship. Furthermore, three quarters of male gamers whose partners are also into video games, confess that they think their other half spends more time on gaming than with them.
Among female gamers, almost all (85%), stated that both they and their partner played video games, whilst just a third of male respondents, 34%, stated that their partner also played video games. Three quarters of male gamers whose partners are also into video games, confess that they think their other half spends more time on gaming than with them.
More than half (54%) admitted to regular arguments about one or the other of them spending too much time gaming.
"It's all well and good having a hobby, and you can make new friends on some games, but it's important to remember that it's just a game and that there is a real world out there," said VoucherCodesPro spokesperson, George Charles. "Whilst some games, like Grand Theft Auto, give you an online feature to talk to your friends, games such as the The Sims are for individual use - the odd hour here and there is fine, but it's easy to lose track of time when you've got your head in a game and let the world and commitments pass you by."
Tags:
