BizReport : Advertising : March 08, 2017


Survey: Programmatic important but risky for marketers

While the benefits of programmatic advertising is clear to most marketers - increased budgetary control ranking high among them - many marketers say programmatic is also a very risky endeavor for them. According to new data just out from Trusted Media Brands, most say programmatic doesn't offer enough assurance of a brand-safe environment in 2017.

by Kristina Knight

"Fake news, ad fraud and non-premium content has marketers rethinking where and how they place their digital ads," said Rich Sutton, Trusted Media Brands' chief revenue officer. "Premium publishers, like Trusted Media Brands, offer private marketplaces and guaranteed accuracy to ensure we are providing a trusted, brand safe environment for our clients and that they are targeting the right audiences."

Researchers found that while most (73%) of those surveyed agree that programmatic options are key for their business, 71% say it is hard to ensure that programmatic ad placement will be safe for their brands. Most (81%) say safe ad placement is a key concern for their business. Other interesting findings from the report include:

• Audience target delivery and viewability are two additional key concerns for programmatic buyers
• Most are worried about programmatic transparency and do not believe it will improve

Advertiser Perceptions surveyed more than 300 agency and client side marketers on behalf of Trusted Media Brands for this report.

No Comments

