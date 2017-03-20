BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Internet : March 20, 2017


Survey: People aren't talking politics at work

While social media is awash in political news, and big media corporations are putting out daily reports on the happenings in Washington, DC, the big news may be how much those outside Washington aren't talking politics. New data out from Captivate Network's Office Pulse finds that most (65%) business professionals surveyed say they are tired of hearing about politics.

by Kristina Knight

Women are more likely than men to be fed up with the political debate, and about half say they are spending less than an hour each week reading political news. Most (83%) say they don't feel as if all the political news has made them less productive at work; that could be because nearly half (47%) have set personal time limits for reading/engaging with political news.

"The 2016 election and subsequent new administration has ushered in an avalanche of political coverage, and we were interested to see if this was becoming a distraction at work, or if the average worker preferred to leave politics at the office door and separate personal beliefs from their work persona. It's interesting--but not altogether unexpected--to learn that 65% of business professionals have political news fatigue and would rather not deal with it at work," said Scott Marden, CMO, Captivate Networks.

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 71% of Baby Boomers say they're 'sick of' hearing about political news
• 16% of business professionals have unfriended co-workers on social media because of political postings
• 79% say 'they never' agree with co-workers political stances to avoid workplace disagreements

Researchers surveyed nearly 500 professional workers to come to their results.

Tags: Captivate Networks, US politics, workplace trends










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/03/survey-people-arent-talking-politics-at-work.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.