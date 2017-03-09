Search BizReport
BizReport : Email Marketing : March 09, 2017
Study: Read, reply rates up
Email engagement looks good. That's a key takeaway from Return Path's Hidden Metrics of Email Deliverability report, out today. Researchers looked at how consumers interacted with emails - from opening and reading to marking as spam - and found that overall read rates were up, as were forward and reply rates.
Spam numbers were also up, but only by 1%; the overall spam rate for 2016 was 13%.
The key, posits Return Path, is in the reading - for example, the overall read rate was up 8% (2015 vs. 2016), with the highest rates coming in over 50%. The highest read rate was for Distribution/Manufacturing (58%).
In 2015, the best read rate stood at 47% (Utilities sector). The Utilities sector for 2016 stood at a 57% read rate, a 10% increase YoY.
"More than ever before, subscriber engagement is critical to getting your email delivered to the inbox. Major mailbox providers like Microsoft, Google, and Yahoo are constantly looking for ways to improve their customer experience, and they are increasingly reliant on engagement signals to filter out unwanted messages," said Return Path President George Bilbrey. "Optimizing consumer engagement can certainly improve deliverability, but these metrics also provide valuable data about the effectiveness of your email campaigns."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 13% of emails were 'deleted without reading', up 4% YoY
• Legitimate emails that landed in the spam folder ranged from 6% (Banking/Finance) to 24% (Automotive)
• 1% of emails which landed in the spam folder were subsequently marked 'not spam'
Return Path studied more than 5 billion emails to come to their conclusions.
