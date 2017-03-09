BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Email Marketing : March 09, 2017


Study: Read, reply rates up

Email engagement looks good. That's a key takeaway from Return Path's Hidden Metrics of Email Deliverability report, out today. Researchers looked at how consumers interacted with emails - from opening and reading to marking as spam - and found that overall read rates were up, as were forward and reply rates.

by Kristina Knight

Spam numbers were also up, but only by 1%; the overall spam rate for 2016 was 13%.

The key, posits Return Path, is in the reading - for example, the overall read rate was up 8% (2015 vs. 2016), with the highest rates coming in over 50%. The highest read rate was for Distribution/Manufacturing (58%).

In 2015, the best read rate stood at 47% (Utilities sector). The Utilities sector for 2016 stood at a 57% read rate, a 10% increase YoY.

"More than ever before, subscriber engagement is critical to getting your email delivered to the inbox. Major mailbox providers like Microsoft, Google, and Yahoo are constantly looking for ways to improve their customer experience, and they are increasingly reliant on engagement signals to filter out unwanted messages," said Return Path President George Bilbrey. "Optimizing consumer engagement can certainly improve deliverability, but these metrics also provide valuable data about the effectiveness of your email campaigns."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 13% of emails were 'deleted without reading', up 4% YoY
• Legitimate emails that landed in the spam folder ranged from 6% (Banking/Finance) to 24% (Automotive)
• 1% of emails which landed in the spam folder were subsequently marked 'not spam'

Return Path studied more than 5 billion emails to come to their conclusions.

Tags: email marketing, email marketing trends, email read rate, email trends, Return Path










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/03/study-read-reply-rates-up.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.