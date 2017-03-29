Search BizReport
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : March 29, 2017
Study: Most want loyalty to be mobile
Rewards and loyalty programs continue to garner consumer interest, but shoppers aren't keen on those little plastic keycards any longer. That's one takeaway from Vibes' 2017 Mobile Consumer Report.
Researchers looked at how consumers are engaging with brands in the mobile space, and found that most (70%) mobile shoppers have a 'more positive opinion' on brands that let them save loyalty/rewards 'cards' in their smartphone wallet. And, just over one-third are now using apps like Apple Wallet or Android Pay to store and manage loyalty programs, and other store information.
"Consumers are open to engaging with brands on mobile in a way that is unlike any other channel," said Jack Philbin, co-founder and CEO of Vibes. "While consumers carefully control how brands can engage with them on these personal devices, they are highly receptive to new and emerging mobile experiences that add convenience and value. Brands that cater to these consumer preferences will see significant dividends, including enhanced reputations and incremental revenue growth."
Other key findings from the report include:
• 60% of consumers say they 'would be' comfortable engaging with chatbots
• 22% of consumers have engaged with a brand via a chatbot
• 19% have made an in-store purchase in the same trip in which they opened a shopping app
• On average, shoppers subscribe to a maximum of 4 branded mobile alerts
As to the most-used mobile alerts, about half of shoppers are signing up for retailer, restaurant, or brands' mobile alerts, and just over one-third (37%) are using weather/radio station alerts.
Tags: loyalty marketing, mobile commerce, mobile marketing, mobile rewards, mobile trends, Vibes
