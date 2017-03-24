BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Ecommerce : March 24, 2017


Study: Mobile key for online grocery buys

Online grocery shopping is beginning to trend up, but the grocers having the most success are keying in on mobile. That, according to Criteo's Clicks, Bricks & Broccoli: The CPG and Grocery Trend Report which found that 40% of digital grocery sales are made via a mobile device.

by Kristina Knight

On average, eGrocery carts are worth just over $132 (Q3 2016), and the study suggests that 2017 could be the year of online grocery's breakout.

"CPG is poised for breakout success in digital, and we predict 2017 will be the year of e-grocery," said John Roswech, Executive Vice President, Criteo Brand Solutions, Criteo. "There are no more valuable e-commerce carts than those devoted to grocery. CPG brands need to adapt their marketing practices, honed through decades of experience, to successfully engage with their customers, and become a mainstay in their shopping carts."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 43% of eGrocery shoppers search for coupons online before buying
• 46% of baby care purchases are impulse buys
• Paid search and sponsored product listings are key for shoppers

Researchers also found that cross-selling, like advertising milk in the cookie 'aisle' can be used in the digital grocery space, just as it is in brick and mortar stores, and just as beneficially.

Tags: Criteo, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, eGrocery trends, mcommerce trends, mobile marketing










