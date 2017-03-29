Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Loyalty Marketing : March 29, 2017
Study: Half of loyalty club members want retail redemption options
Free flights are great, but new data indicates that more travel loyalty club members are looking for retail redemption options than more freebies from their favorite airline.
According to The Value of Redemption study from the Collinson Group, 55% of airline club members and 57% of hotel club members want the option to redeem their points with favorite retailers.
Researchers found that overall 65% of consumers surveyed want additional points redemption options, and that nearly half (45%) see points programs that only allow for points to accumulate for future flights or hotel stays as 'dated'.
"These findings show that travel loyalty program providers must extend their member engagement capabilities so they can cater for the changing and ever increasing expectations of their members. Members want their programs to provide them with experiences and rewards that suit their lifestyle so it's imperative that loyalty program providers have an ecosystem that allows for increased engagement touch-points. This is a huge opportunity for brands, as we all look to intertwine more tightly to our member's everyday lifestyles," said Guy Deslandes, E-commerce Sales Director, Collinson Latitude, part of Collinson Group.
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 40% say the value of a loyalty program decreases if they can't redeem points in retail stores
• 31% say they 'regularly redeem' points on programs' non-core inventory
• 48% say 'non-core inventory' has brought them back to a rewards program
• 61% of airline rewards programs who bought a 'non-core good' - like electronics - went on to also purchase a future flight
• 56% of hotel rewards program members did the same
Tags: Collinson Group, ecommerce, loyalty marketing, loyalty trends, rewards marketing
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: Most want loyalty to be mobile
- Expert: Data key to video strategy
- Study: Half of loyalty club members want retail redemption options
- Unilever to up digital spend following display ad trial
- FreeWheel: Video ad views up 24% YoY
- Report: Post-purchase contact key for future engagement
- Ad Roundup: Customer-focused releases
- UK retailers need to improve returns process
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers