BizReport : Ecommerce : March 23, 2017
Study: GenX, Y most likely to BOPIS
Buying items online but picking them up in store is a selling point for many shoppers, but maybe not as many as you think. That's the word from ChargeItSpot, but nearly half of shoppers under age 50 have tried the option.
BOPIS (Buy Online Pickup In Store) options are key for retailers with a digital presence, but it is most likely to be used by shoppers under age 50. According to researchers 49% of shoppers between ages 35 and 49, and 42% of Millennials have used BOPIS options in the past. Just over one-third of shoppers between 50 and 65 have bought online but used in-store pickup options.
"There remains much untapped opportunity for stores and shoppers to take advantage of BOPIS," said Douglas Baldasare, CEO and founder of ChargeItSpot. "By further promoting and incentivizing customer use of these programs, retailers can more effectively increase their sales, better manage consumer fulfillment by merging online and in-store inventory, and offer their customers a more fluid, multichannel shopping experience."
Some interesting findings from the report include:
• 60% of shoppers surveyed have never tried BOPIS options
• 70% of those using BOPIS buy additional items during pickup
• 75% of Millennials have made additional purchases during pickup
"Buying online and picking up in-store can lead to more in-store transactions for retailers," said Baldasare. "BOPIS does what many brick and mortar retailers are struggling to do organically - get shoppers through the door. Once they are in the store, customers are likely to browse and ultimately make a purchase."
