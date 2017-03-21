Study: Digital strategy not properly defined

by Kristina Knight

Nearly 50% of those surveyed also reported their strategy doesn't give them a strong understanding of their customer base. Fewer than half (44%) report they are confident that their existing digital strategy will help them reach their goals.

"Existing processes and even architectural decisions that have driven organizational success in the past can feel culturally difficult to change, but putting off these introspections will make it increasingly difficult for organizations to thrive in our evolving digital landscape," said Stephanie Trunzo, COO and Chief Digital Officer at PointSource. "The user experience is the key to business success, and effectively engaging users requires not only an updated digital strategy, but also support across the entire organization."

Other interesting findings from the study include:

• 21% of those surveyed don't believe their business does enough in person research to understand customers

• 30% say their business 'comes together' to solve problems

• 84% blame old/outdated equipment for data/analysis problems

