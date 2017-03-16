BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Advertising : March 16, 2017


Study: Bringing sense of touch to mobile ads raises awareness, recall

Haptic ads bring a new dimension to mobile advertising campaigns, as well as drive higher engagement and purchase intent, according to recent research.

by Helen Leggatt

The results of a recent A/B trial commissioned by outstream video advertising firm,Teads and developers of touch feedback technology, Immersion Group, suggest that haptic technology is the latest way to boost audience engagement and stand out in a crowded ad market.

Most mobile devices have haptic technology - the term is derived from the Greek 'haptesthai', meaning 'to touch'. It's the technology that makes a mobile device provide physical feedback, such as vibrate.

Haptic ads use that technology to physically engage an ad viewer. While watching an ad for an auto brand, haptic feedback could imitate the rumble of a car, or the vibration of a food processor for a kitchen implement ad. More than 75% of participants in the Teads/Immersion-commissioned study agreed that touch made ads more attention-grabbing and more than 70% agreed that touch made ads more interesting.

Furthermore, bringing the sense of touch into play resulted in improved ad awareness (75%) and a 41% uplift in purchase intent.

Another study, this time from IPG Media Lab (in conjunction with Immersion), found that haptic ads led to a 62% increase in feelings of connection with the brand advertised compared to standard video ads.

More users felt that the brand itself was exciting or happy," says Grace Franz, marketing services manager at Immersion. "This leads researchers to conclude that TouchSense Ads create a halo effect on brand perception, and improve brand favorability - a 50% lift when comparing TouchSense Ads to static ads, and a 68% cost saving in increasing brand favorability, based on cost of standard video ads compared to cost of haptic video ads."

Tags: advertising, haptic, research, technology, trends










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/03/study-bringing-sense-of-touch-to-mobile-ads-raises-awareness.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.