BizReport : Email Marketing : March 23, 2017


Social media advertising ranked best email list growth strategy

Social media advertising was ranked the top email list growth strategy by marketers surveyed by marketing research firm, Ascend2.

by Helen Leggatt

Ascend2 surveyed 255 B2C and B2B marketers on which list growth strategies worked the best for least effort.

Forty-five percent cited social media advertising as their top strategy. The channel provides marketers with an ideal opportunity to acquire customer data and curate email lists, and requires little effort on behalf of the marketer thanks to Facebook's straightforward processes.

ascend2.png

The list growth strategy ranked as the second-most effective is content marketing (42%), although it was noted that it was challenging to continually provide fresh content. In fact, content marketing was the strategy selected as the one requiring the most effort with 50% of respondents calling it "resource-draining".

resources.png

Marketers have hit on a half-way house when it comes to content marketing - by using user-generated material - thus requiring less effort to produce new material.

In third place, SEO was selected by 38% of respondents, with social logins and sign-up forms a successful strategy for 36% of respondents. However, 45% said it required the most effort.

