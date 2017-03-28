Search BizReport
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : March 28, 2017
Shoppers want more in-store tech
Speed and convenience are top priorities for today's in-store shopper, and new research reveals that physical stores need to tech-up to satisfy consumer demand.
Mobile technology solutions provider Apadmi has released research that shows consumers would like to see more technology used in-store. Nearly half (46%) expect free in-store wi-fi and one in five want a more personalized in-store experience via tech such as mobile apps.
"There is a need among consumers for retailers to make better use of technology in-store to make every aspect of the shopping journey more enjoyable," said Nick Black, CEO of Apadmi. "As shoppers continue to embrace mobile e-commerce and retail apps, the in-store experience needs to remain relevant and incorporate the benefits that can be achieved through shopping online."
With speed and convenience top of shoppers' priorities when in-store, consumers want to at least purchase products through an app and pick up those purchases in-store.
"Expectations of the in-store experience are increasing, and while it will be challenging for retailers to meet the demands of tech-savvy shoppers, it's important that they get on-board to retain customer loyalty," added Black.
Earlier this week, research from Mindtree found that 36% of consumers between the ages of 25 and 34 are calling for retailers to introduce more interactive store layouts including trolleys with interactive displays, touch screen technology and online ordering.
Tags: apps, in-store, mobile, retail, technology
