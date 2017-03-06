SendGrid: Mobile key for email campaigns

by Kristina Knight

The report also found ID'd some monthly averages: 8.1 marketing emails are sent per business per month with a 14.6% unique open rate, and a 30.6% open rate. The average click rate is 2.5%, and the unique open/click rate is 11.6%.

"According to a recent Retail TouchPoints survey, retailers believe that email is a critical investment for their business, but many have yet to achieve their desired results using the communications channel," said Scott Heimes, CMO of SendGrid. "SendGrid's 2017 Global Email Benchmark Report helps senders compare their email program engagement metrics to the average metrics of their industry and use these benchmarks to set goals and strategies for their email marketing campaigns."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• The monthly send rate increased in 2016, and the monthly engagement rate decreased

• Retail and Insurance decreased their monthly sends and saw an increase in monthly engagement

The full SendGrid report can be downloaded here.

