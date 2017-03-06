Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Email Marketing : March 06, 2017
SendGrid: Mobile key for email campaigns
SendGrid has released the 2017 Global Email Benchmark Report, and among the key findings is the importance of mobile optimization for email success. With Google not supporting responsive design, more people are opening and reading emails on mobile devices.
The report also found ID'd some monthly averages: 8.1 marketing emails are sent per business per month with a 14.6% unique open rate, and a 30.6% open rate. The average click rate is 2.5%, and the unique open/click rate is 11.6%.
"According to a recent Retail TouchPoints survey, retailers believe that email is a critical investment for their business, but many have yet to achieve their desired results using the communications channel," said Scott Heimes, CMO of SendGrid. "SendGrid's 2017 Global Email Benchmark Report helps senders compare their email program engagement metrics to the average metrics of their industry and use these benchmarks to set goals and strategies for their email marketing campaigns."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• The monthly send rate increased in 2016, and the monthly engagement rate decreased
• Retail and Insurance decreased their monthly sends and saw an increase in monthly engagement
The full SendGrid report can be downloaded here.
Tags: email advertising, email marketing, email trends, SendGrid
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Ecommerce leading way for more 3rd party sellers
- SendGrid: Mobile key for email campaigns
- Third of publishers still falling foul of FTC native ad guidelines
- Cybersecurity adoption increasing fastest among small businesses
- Expert: How programmatic direct is changing
- 28% of UK insurers fail to optimize website for mobile
- Physical gift cards remain dominant choice
- Top 4 tips to better lead Millennials
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers