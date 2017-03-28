Resolving customer issues quickly leads to greater brand loyalty

by Helen Leggatt

A study by Qualtrics among 1,700 consumers found that when an issue is resolved quickly it can lead to greater brand loyalty. Nearly half (48%) of consumers surveyed said they liked a retailer more after having an issue successfully and quickly resolved. Another 48% said that after an issue was resolved their perception of the retailer was no different than before.

Ian McVey, head of enterprise at Qualtrics, warns retailers that rather than perceiving dealing with issues as "firefighting", they should instead see it as an opportunity to create a positive impact on the perception of the brand.

Of course, retailers that fail to manage issues on-time and effectively risk losing customers. Two-thirds (62%) of those surveyed said they would cease using the retailer, and half of those would also recommend to friends and family that they steer clear, too.

Qualtrics also asked consumers what it is they look for in their on- and offline experiences. Helpful and knowledgeable staff was top of consumer wants in-store (91%), followed by fast checkout (62%) and convenient opening hours (50%). The top factors online are being able to find the product they want (100%), stock availability (77%) and access to human help (43%).

Tags: experience management, loyalty, research, retail