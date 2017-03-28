BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Loyalty Marketing : March 28, 2017


Resolving customer issues quickly leads to greater brand loyalty

Sometimes, retailers get things wrong. But it's those retailers who handle a wronged customer the right way that create greater brand loyalty, according to new research from experience management firm, Qualtrics.

by Helen Leggatt

A study by Qualtrics among 1,700 consumers found that when an issue is resolved quickly it can lead to greater brand loyalty. Nearly half (48%) of consumers surveyed said they liked a retailer more after having an issue successfully and quickly resolved. Another 48% said that after an issue was resolved their perception of the retailer was no different than before.

Ian McVey, head of enterprise at Qualtrics, warns retailers that rather than perceiving dealing with issues as "firefighting", they should instead see it as an opportunity to create a positive impact on the perception of the brand.

Of course, retailers that fail to manage issues on-time and effectively risk losing customers. Two-thirds (62%) of those surveyed said they would cease using the retailer, and half of those would also recommend to friends and family that they steer clear, too.

Qualtrics also asked consumers what it is they look for in their on- and offline experiences. Helpful and knowledgeable staff was top of consumer wants in-store (91%), followed by fast checkout (62%) and convenient opening hours (50%). The top factors online are being able to find the product they want (100%), stock availability (77%) and access to human help (43%).

Tags: experience management, loyalty, research, retail










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/03/resolving-customer-issues-quickly-leads-to-greater-brand-loyal.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.