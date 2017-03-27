Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Trends & Ideas : March 27, 2017
Research reveals extent of secondary revenue generation among UK retailers
Retailers are exploring secondary revenue options to boost profitability and combat low margins, according to new research from the British Retail Consortium and Webloyalty.
The British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Webloyalty report, 'Beyond the Core', found that pressure on retailers' margins has prompted the practice of putting in place secondary revenue options. Retailers stated a range of reasons for exploring secondary revenue options including the rising cost of delivery and fulfillment, the cost of ecommerce investment and delivering functionality across devices, and the economic uncertainty surrounding Brexit.
Cross-selling products and service, affiliate marketing, loyalty and reward programmes and even selling advertising space are all ways in which retailers are attempting to boost profitability. In fact, two-thirds (67%) of retailers in the UK said that at least 1% of their revenue is now derived from secondary sources while 18% say that a least a fifth of their turnover is from non-core profit lines.
Businesses of all sizes are adopting secondary revenue strategies, although larger business are better able to capitalize on it. The research revealed that 22% of businesses that turnover more than £1 generating 20% or more from secondary sources.
"The survey gives insight into the application of secondary revenue generation amongst UK retailers, a practice widely implemented in the airline industry when faced with a similar situation to that faced by UK retailers today - low and falling margins on core products," said Rachel Lund, BRC head of insight and analytics.
Tags: finance, profit, retail, revenue, secondary revenue, UK
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Research reveals extent of secondary revenue generation among UK retailers
- Report: Bot attempting to steal gift cards
- Ad Roundup: Analysis basis for releases, expansions
- Half of UK charities have no digital strategy
- Trends to watch for video in 2017
- 78% of over-55s uncomfortable with concept of stores run by robots
- Study: Mobile key for online grocery buys
- Job Seekers: How to get the next job
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers