BizReport : Internet : March 02, 2017
Reports ID challenges in company monitoring, connection
Two reports out this week indicate two key areas in which businesses might be suffering: within their IT departments, and in properly understanding their customers.
First, BigPanda's recent State of Monitoring Report indicates there is more pressure on IT departments than ever. Researchers found that most (82%) departments are concerned about retaining qualified staff this year, and that most departments are using a more complicated stack. On average, each department is using at least 6 tools to perform their tasks.
One more struggle identified in the report is that while most (85%) say monitoring is key to their success, only about half report their company has a 'defined monitoring strategy' in place.
"Companies everywhere are recognizing the crucial role that the digital customer experience plays as a key competitive differentiator," commented Assaf Resnick, CEO of BigPanda. "Digital customers have come to expect constant availability and high quality of service as standard, so the difference between 'good' and 'great' now lies in factors such as usability, personalization, cross-platform support, and customer service. As a result, we're going to see IT performance increasingly measured against the success of the business - a fact reflected by our survey, with KPIs such as customer satisfaction and SLA compliance taking the lead over metrics one might consider 'traditional' for IT, such as MTTR and incident volume. This is why it is critical for IT leaders to develop a future-proofed monitoring process that can effectively scale with organizational growth and handle the increased complexity and agility of modern IT systems."
The full report can be found here.
Meanwhile, new data out from PointSource indicates that understanding customer needs continues to be a challenge for businesses. The new Executing Digital Transformation report found that nearly half (48%) of executives 'are not sure' they 'accurately address' the needs of their customers across the digital space. Fewer than half have clearly defined goals/direction, and that half struggle to unify their cross-channel experiences.
"Existing processes and even architectural decisions that have driven organizational success in the past can feel culturally difficult to change, but putting off these introspections will make it increasingly difficult for organizations to thrive in our evolving digital landscape," said Stephanie Trunzo, COO and Chief Digital Officer at PointSource, "The user experience is the key to business success, and effectively engaging users requires not only an updated digital strategy, but also support across the entire organization."
The full report can be found here.
Tags: advertising, BigPanda, digital business trends, ecommerce, Internet, mobile marketing, PointSource
