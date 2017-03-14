Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Email Marketing : March 14, 2017
Report: Subject lines do not need deal specifics
When it comes to email marketing, mentioning a deal is key, but mentioning specifics is not. That, according to new Yes Lifecycle Marketing data which showed that emails which included the word 'deals' but which didn't offer specifics as to the deal out-performed those which offered specific deal details.
Here's how the report shakes it out: open rates for campaigns that had no offer in the subject line performed 28% higher than those that included offers. Researchers further found that both click rates (67%) and CTO rates (34% higher) outperformed campaigns with offer-specific details. Campaign subject lines with the highest open and click rates were those that included words like 'deal' but which didn't have incentives in the subject lines.
"With so many offers flooding consumers' inboxes, it can be challenging for brands to make their promotions stand out," said Michael Fisher, president of Yes Lifecycle Marketing. "Many marketers feel like they need to advertise generous offers to be competitive. However, the lack of engagement shows that consumers are often not tempted by extravagant incentives. Instead, to make emails relevant, marketers could emphasize loyalty and rely on lifecycle messages to keep things fresh and make offers feel more unique."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• Loyalty based subject lines showed 20% higher click rates than deal emails
• Loyalty based subject lines showed 12% higher CTO rates than deal emails
• Conversion rates for deal/incentive subject lines were 1.5%
• Conversion rates for loyalty based campaigns were 7.2%
Tags: email conversion trends, email marketing, email marketing trends, Yes Lifecycle Marketing
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Ad Roundup: Series of releases to simplify campaigns, business
- Report: Subject lines do not need deal specifics
- Expert: Why the EMV hasn't stopped credit card fraud
- Report reveals decline in highly satisfied digital banking customers
- 24% of U.S. SMBs not using social media marketing
- Business leaders cite digitization as reason to more closely align sales, marketing functions
- Healthy future for fitness wearables
- Survey finds women wait to go into business
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers