BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Ecommerce : March 30, 2017


Report shows Southwest winning digital airline wars

While cost may be the deciding factor in airline travel for many customers, it is not the only factor. In fact, according to new data from Hitwise, a division of Connexity, geography is now playing a large role, as well.

by Kristina Knight

Hitwise researchers looked into how airline travelers are looking for flights in the digital space, and they found that airlines that service a larger area are performing better in the digital space than airlines that are more limited in where or how often they fly. Southwest, for example, led in digital traffic throughout the Midwest, West, and Southwest while Delta led in northern states like North and South Dakota, Michigan, and Montana.

Who is looking for flights online? Researchers note, "Most of the top 10 airline visitors are married, which has an impact on their income level breakouts. Household income of $50K-$100K ranks top, and the second largest income breaks are split evenly between below $50K and over $150K."

Overall, traffic to online airline sights increased, with Southwest Airlines leading in traffic share; American, however, showed the highest increase in traffic. Meanwhile, speaking to gender, women make more visits to airline sites than men.

Researchers studied Hitwise Audience View data from Q1 2016, and studied share data from 2014 through 2017 to come to their conclusions.

Tags: Connexity, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, Hitwise, travel marketing, travel marketing trends










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/03/report-shows-southwest-winning-digital-airline-wars.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.