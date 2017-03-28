Report: Post-purchase contact key for future engagement

by Kristina Knight

Narvar has released new benchmark data, which indicates among other things that click-thru rates on package tracking pages are at least 3x higher than click-thrus on other pages. In fact, the Narvar Post-Purchase Benchmark 2017 report finds that shoppers on the Narvar platform are checking in on package shipments at least 3 times with each purchase.

"Consumers have spoken and the message is clear: they want brands to actively engage with them after purchase. Retailers are recognizing that they can turn this interest into engagement, and then loyalty," says Amit Sharma, CEO of Narvar. "We created the Narvar Post-Purchase Benchmark to help our clients on this journey, so they can continuously measure and evolve their post-purchase strategies to drive meaningful business results."

Researchers also found that giving customers the ability for delivery updates and notifications is key for those high feedback ratings and reviews. Their data shows that feedback scores increased more than 15% as opt-ins for delivery notifications increased.

The full report can be found here.

Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce notification, ecommerce trends, Narvar, shipment tracking